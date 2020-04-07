MONTREAL -- There are now 150 Quebecers who have died from COVID-19, and the number of confirmed cases in Quebec has reached 9,340, health authorities announced Tuesday.

That's an increase of 29 from the 121 deaths reported Monday and up 760 from the 8,580 cases reported across the province 24 hours earlier.

There are 583 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals as of Tuesday afternoon, health authorities reported, up 50 from the 533 reported Monday; 164 of them are in intensive care, the same number reported the day before.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the stable number of Quebecers in intensive care was a very encouraging sign, as the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is seen as a strong indicator that physical distancing and other public-health orders are working.

However, Legault - as he has been doing daily - urged Quebecers not to let up on those measures just because they see a glimmer of good news in the daily numbers Quebec makes public,

He said this is especially important with religious holidays such as Easter and Passover in the coming days, occasions that often bring together large number of people to celebrate.

In a lighter moment, Legault - speaking directly to Quebec's children - said he is adding the Tooth Fairy to Quebec's list of essential services, and that the Tooth Fairy is immune to COVID-19.

Montreal remains the region hardest hit by COVID-19, with 4,407 cases as of Tuesday; you can find a complete regional breakdown here.

Health authorities also reported Tuesday that 720 Quebecers who had contracted COVID-19 have now recovered; that's up 109 from the 611 recoveries reported Monday.

The province's regular Tuesday update will be followed by another press conference by Quebec health officials at 4:15 p.m, at which Quebec will make public its longer-term COVID-19 projections for the province.

*That update will be streamed live at CTVNewsMontreal.ca.*

This is a developing news story that will be updated.