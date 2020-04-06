MONTREAL -- Eight people in a Laval-area long-term care facility have died from COVID-19 as of Monday, according to local officials.

Local health authorities said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the facility stands at 105, with that number including staff members who have tested positive. The facility is home to 174 residents.

In a statement, spokesperson for the CIUSSS-Laval Judith Goudreau said a decision was made on Friday to test all residents of the facility in Ste-Dorothee to get an idea of the size of the outbreak.

Ginette Gagnon, whose 82-year-old father Michel, lives in the residence said answers have been hard to come by. She said she hasn't heard from her father since Thursday and her mother has called repeatedly with no answer, leaving the family worried about Michel's health.

"I tried myself and it was an answering machine, saying leave a message," she said. "I know they're working very hard but it's difficult."

She said the last time she spoke to her father was when someone at the residence helped them videochat. That's when she noticed something disturbing.

"She didn't have any equipment on her, while I suppose he's moving from one room to another," said Gagnon. "She didn't have any mask or anything like that. My sister contacted her and she said 'Tomorrow we're supposed to get some masks.'"

According to the union representing the facility's staff, workers at the residence weren't given masks or any other protective gear until this past weekend and the ones that did arrive were not the recommended N95s.

At that time, 36 people at the facility had already tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, 69 others have had their tests come back positive.

Gagnon said she doesn't even know if her father is among those with a positive test but that he is sharing a bathroom with another resident who has the virus.

"It's getting worse and worse inside," she said. "We can't have any answers and either we have conflicting information or no information."

A total of 87 CISSS-Laval workers have tested positive for the virus, but no specific numbers were made available for the long-term care facility.

"We have put in place exception measures for an exceptionl situation," said Gourdreau.

Among those measures are moving clinical staff from other facilities to the one in Ste-Dorothee, having two members of an infection prevention and control team on site to ensure preventive measures are being used and making personal protective equipment mandatory for staff during contact with residents.

The union who represents the long-term care staff has filed a complaint with the Workers Health and Safety Board, saying the facility failed to properly protect staff and that since staff often work at more than one facility, they may have aided in the spread of infection.