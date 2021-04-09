MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 1,683 new coronavirus cases Friday, as hospitalizations continue to creep up.

The total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic now stands at 323,094, of which 300,471 have recovered.

The province also reported eight new deaths due to the virus. Of those, five occured in the last 24 hours, and three between April 2 to 7.

Three more people are in hospital, for a total of 569 recieving care. Of those, 134 are in the intensive care unit (ICU), an increase of two.

In a record day of vaccinations, 69,148 doses were administered Thursday, as walk-in clinics began offering AstraZeneca shots to people over 55.

QUEBEC CITY CASES CONTINUE TO CLIMB

For the second day in a row, Quebec City reported more COVID-19 infections than Montreal, which has long been Quebec's coronavirus hotspot.

On Friday, the capital reported 436 new cases (26,410 total), while Montreal added 370 (118,568).

Next was Chaudière-Appalaches (179 new, 13,254 total), Outaouais (165 new, 8,593 total), and Monteregie (134 new, 45,187 total)

-- This is a developing story that will be updated