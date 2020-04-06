MONTREAL -- Activities that are non-essential to the function of the metro network are being temporarily suspended at all of the city’s stations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) announced on Monday.

Musicians will no longer be permitted to perform in the stations, and signs will be put up to indicate this in areas where performances usually take place.

Soliciting will also be stopped temporarily, as will the distribution of printed material, like newspapers, leaflets, brochures and books.

These measures were put in place to adhere to provincial physical distancing guidelines, which the STM has promoted on its website since the beginning of the pandemic. Recently, schedules were reduced to account for a decrease in demand, and cash payments were suspended to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The public transit agency is asking anyone with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.