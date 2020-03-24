MONTREAL -- The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is no longer accepting cash payments at its ticket counters or self-serve machines in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the public transit agency announced Tuesday.

[#COVID19] ����⚠️ L'argent comptant n'est plus accepté dans notre réseau. Ceci inclut nos machines distributrices automatiques de titres. Le transport collectif n'est toutefois pas gratuit. Vous devez détenir un titre valide. Pour nos points de vente ⏩ https://t.co/w0wfmyp274 pic.twitter.com/jqfRH7pfwh — STM (@stminfo) March 24, 2020

Transit users are being asked to use either their debit or credit cards to purchase fares.

The STM specifies that tickets are still required to take public transit, including when passengers board buses from the back door.

Despite increased measures to sanitize stations, buses, metro cars and high-touch areas, the agency is urging Montrealers not to take public transit if they feel sick.

[#covid-19] Avec l'ouverture de nouvelles cliniques de dépistage, la #STM rappelle de ne pas utiliser le transport en commun si vous craignez d'être atteint du virus. Pour info: https://t.co/rG4b74RlO3 pic.twitter.com/u694MzTLv4 — STM (@stm_nouvelles) March 22, 2020

The STM is the latest Quebec service that has decided to pause cash payments as the province works to control the spread of the virus.