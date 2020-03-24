MONTREAL -- The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) is no longer accepting cash payments at its ticket counters or self-serve machines in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the public transit agency announced Tuesday.

Transit users are being asked to use either their debit or credit cards to purchase fares.

The STM specifies that tickets are still required to take public transit, including when passengers board buses from the back door.

Despite increased measures to sanitize stations, buses, metro cars and high-touch areas, the agency is urging Montrealers not to take public transit if they feel sick.

The STM is the latest Quebec service that has decided to pause cash payments as the province works to control the spread of the virus.