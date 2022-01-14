All Quebec adults aged 18 and up can now register for their COVID-19 booster shots.

To make an appointment, visit the Clic Santé website.

The province's health officials are asking anyone eligible for a booster shot to consider getting one, even if they have already previously tested positive for COVID-19.

"A booster dose of a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine is recommended to enable the immune system to re-establish a sufficient level of antibodies to compensate for the drop that may occur after a few months," states Quebec's health ministry.

Data show booster shots provide greater protection against new strains of the virus, such as the Omicron variant.

Thursday, 45 more people died in Quebec due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose to 2,994 and ICU numbers increased to 272.

There are now 93,239 active cases in the province.