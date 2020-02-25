MONTREAL -- Two people are under observation at Chicoutimi Hospital in Quebec's Saguenay region after they presented with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

"Late (Monday) night, the Quebec Health Ministry was informed of two new cases under investigation," confirmed Robert Maranda, spokesperson for the department. "The ministry cannot confirm any more details of these cases."

The ministry notes that, in the last few weeks, the two either travelled abroad or came into contact with someone who could have been exposed to the virus. They are currently awaiting test results.

"We can neither confirm nor deny the situation right now," said Amélie Gourde, spokesperson for the Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux (CIUSSS) du Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean.

Quebec health officials confirmed Monday there were no positive cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

So far, 43 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been analyzed in Quebec since the start of the epidemic. They have all come back negative.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

According to the Quebec health department, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

They can present in a mild manner, similar to a cold, or more severely, similar to symptoms associated with pneumonia and respiratory or kidney failure.

People most at risk of complications are those with a weakened immune system or chronic disease and the elderly.

Quebecers who develop symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of leaving Hubei province or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao) are asked to call Info-Santé at 811.

All Quebecers who have returned from Hubei province in China are asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for 14 days after leaving the province.

In addition, they are requested to call Info-Santé at 811 to alert public health authorities within 24 hours of their return.