

The Canadian Press





Despite growing tensions between Canada and the United States, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard will receive a prestigious award from an American organization.

On Thursday, Couillard will be honoured by the Foreign Policy Association think tank for his contributions to good bilateral relations between the U.S. and Quebec.

Former premier Jean Charest received the same honour in 2011.

While in New York, Couillard will visit the Fancy Food Show culinary exhibit and meet with Quebec entrepreneurs. He’ll also meet with reporters from major American media outlets to discuss the tensions between Canada and the U.S. over NAFTA renegotiations and protectionist measures enacted by the American government.

Couillard will then meet with legislators in Washington, D.C.

The Foreign Policy Association, founded in 1918, is a platform favoured by political leaders to address issues connected to American foreign policy and international relations.