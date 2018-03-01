

CTV Montreal





The death of a 14-year-old girl whose body was found three days after she went missing has been ruled by police as accidental.

As family and friends come to terms with her sudden death, questions are being asked about the readily available alcoholic drinks that may have played a role.

Athena Gervais left her school in the Fabreville neighbourhood at lunchtime Monday and did not show up to either her afternoon classes or her home.

Her body was discovered in a stream behind her school, Ecole Poly-Jeunesse on Sainte-Rose Blvd. in Fabreville at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say her body wasn’t initially visible alongside the stream – they did not see her there despite scouring the area over the past few days.

“The place was searched before with a helicopter, the K-9 unit was also here before. We searched it with the firemen and it’s them who found her in the water," said Beshara.

A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of violence on the girl’s body.

Their investigation continues, however, and is focused among other things on whether alcohol was a factor.

Several students say Gervais and her friends had been drinking over the lunch hours.

According to a La Presse report, Gervais had gone to a depanneur at noon on Monday with some classmates and the group had stolen cans of energy drinks with a high alcohol content. One of the friends said Gervais had appeared severely intoxicated when they returned to the school grounds.

Gervais stayed outside when the others returned to school.

"We're going to find out what caused the death and if she had alcohol (in her blood)," said Beshara. “We're not able to confirm that. It's with the autopsy and toxicology test that we will find out.”



Police are waiting on the full autopsy and toxicology reports to get a clearer picture of what was the exact cause of death.

The results are expected in the coming days.

The Laval School Board said it is working with police and support and grief counselling is being offered to students.



