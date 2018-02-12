A coroner says Quebecers should know that ride sharing cars are not required to undergo inspections.

The notice comes after the death of a 30-year-old woman in October 2016 using an intercity ride-sharing service.

On October 8, 2016, Katy Torres Davila was one of several people getting a ride from Ottawa to Montreal using a vehicle they'd booked through Amigo Express.

It was raining heavily and one passenger said the car skidded several times before the driver lost control another time and went across the median and smashed into the front of a minivan in St. Lazare.

Torres Davila was killed in the crash, while the driver and another passenger were badly injured.

An inspection of the vehicle showed that the rear tires were bald and a different size than the tires in the front of the car. The rear brake pads were completely worn down, while the front pads were close to being used up.

The owner and driver of the car refused to talk to investigators about the crash and their knowledge of the car's roadworthiness.

The website that arranges the ride-sharing service, Amigo Express, says that it is up to drivers to ensure their cars are in good working order. The company cannot, however, force drivers to do so.

Coroner Jean Brochu said that means passengers are riding at their own risk.

"Essentially, my intention in bringing the report to public awareness, is people have to know that when they do business with a service like this - there is no guarantee. If you take a taxi or a bus you know the driver or the vehicle itself are submitted to very strict control and maintenance obligations, while with Amigo Express, they say that the driver is supposed to be okay in the car - but there's no guarantee," said Brochu.

He pointed out the the SAAQ requires many vehicles to undergo regular inspections, so the agency obviously believes that's a worthwhile procedure.