

CTV Montreal





On Wednesday at around noon, construction workers in St-Henri stumbled upon bones likely from a human being.

A body is believed to have been buried in the basement of the site, which is on the corner of Notre Dame and Delinelle streets.

"Right now we're trying to see what kinds of bones they are and what happened in this situation," said SPVM spokesperson Veronique Comtois.

"For now, this is the only information that we have."

SPVM investigators are currently at the scene.