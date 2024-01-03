Construction starts on Lachine housing project to help homeless population

Construction has started on a new housing project aimed at helping Montreal's homeless population find their footing.

The undertaking was made possible after the Tenaquip Foundation donated $5 million to construct the 18-unit building in Montreal's Lachine borough.

It's a project that has been in the works for three years.

The foundation has been a long-time supporter of the Mission, but said it wanted to find a more permanent way to help the city's homeless population.

Together with James Hughes, president and CEO of the Old Brewery Mission, they searched for properties around the city before landing on a dilapidated building on the corner of 6e Avenue and William-Macdonald Street.

Lachine borough officials approved the project, with the Old Brewery Mission in charge of managing services.

The goal is to connect those facing homelessness to anything they may need to get back on their feet.

Hughes acknowledges this is one of the largest donations the Mission has ever received, adding there needs to be more collaboration between the non-profit and private sectors to solve Montreal's housing crisis.