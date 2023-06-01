Construction season in full swing: Quebec shares plan for road repairs

There are 51 major construction projects planned for Greater Montreal this summer, Quebec’s transport minister announced Thursday.

She addressed reporters in Montreal with heads of business organizations and local leaders, vowing to manage the city’s yearly construction chaos better.

“We could do better,” admitted MNA Genevieve Guilbault during the press conference.

She vowed to meet more frequently with stakeholders in order to keep the city moving more smoothly during warmer months.

She said there’s a huge amount of work to be done on roads and infrastructure in and around the city.

Of the 51 major projects, 21 fall under the ministry of transport’s jurisdiction. An additional 19 are being done by the city, with the rest coming from the STM, Longueuil, and others.

She promised to improve transparency by offering more comprehensive updates to residents about ongoing work. Those details are available on Mobilite Montreal’s website.

Guilbault also said there are plans to revamp Quebec 5-1-1 to make it more user-friendly.

“We will be better in 2024 and 2025,” she said.

To hear more from officials and residents navigating a downtown full of detours, watch the video report above by CTV reporter Luca Caruso-Moro.