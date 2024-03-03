Construction of Prevost, Que. school will destroy what's left of historic anglophone village, says resident

Plans to build a high school in Prévost, Que. have left some residents concerned about preserving the historical character of Shawbridge village.

The former anglophone village was founded by businessman William Shaw, who built a bridge nearby (hence the name).

Tourism quickly developed with a ski hill and a golf course that attracted the rich and famous for years until it closed a decade ago.

"I worked in the golf course for 11 years, and this golf course means so much to me," said Gary Selby, whose family settled in Shawbridge generations ago.

Most anglophones, however, left during the 1970s exodus, and most of the village's businesses and landmarks are now gone.

"The Royal Canada Legion is closed, Shawbridge Bakery is closed, the English school is closed -- every single part of who we were is gone," Selby told CTV News.

The golf course remains the only green space in the community, but that too is about to go.

Shawbridge amalgamated with Prévost in the 1970s, and the town has plans to build a high school there.

The mayor says rapid population growth makes it necessary, and claims it's the government that forced Prévost to use a portion of the golf course to meet provincial standards for a school.

"The government chose the spot," said Mayor Paul Germain, explaining that the school had to be away from major traffic and wetland areas.

Selby says Prévost can't absorb the traffic the proposed development would bring.

"If we lose this battle with the golf course, with the school, we've lost the town. It's gone," he said.

But the mayor responds that what remains of the golf course will become an "immense central park."

But for the residents of former Shawbridge, it's once again a piece of history disappearing, with urban development taking over a community with deep roots on the land.