MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police investigating stabbing in downtown Montreal

    A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes A Montreal Police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed Sunday night in downtown Montreal.

    The force received several 911 calls from witnesses about an armed assault at 10:30 p.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street and Atwater Avenue.

    According to SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas, the victim was conscious when police arrived at the scene.

    He was transported to the hospital to be treated for an upper-body injury. Dorelas says the victim's life is not in danger.

    Officers say a conflict escalated between the suspect and the victim, which led to the stabbing.

    Police say it's possible the two men knew each other but they do not think the victim was targeted.

    There have been no arrests, and the investigation continues.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News