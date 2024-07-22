Police investigating stabbing in downtown Montreal

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after an 18-year-old man was stabbed Sunday night in downtown Montreal.

The force received several 911 calls from witnesses about an armed assault at 10:30 p.m. on Sainte-Catherine Street and Atwater Avenue.

According to SPVM spokesperson Antony Dorelas, the victim was conscious when police arrived at the scene.

He was transported to the hospital to be treated for an upper-body injury. Dorelas says the victim's life is not in danger.

Officers say a conflict escalated between the suspect and the victim, which led to the stabbing.

Police say it's possible the two men knew each other but they do not think the victim was targeted.

There have been no arrests, and the investigation continues.