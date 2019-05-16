

CTV Montreal





The long weekend will not include any days off for police officers or constuction crews.

The Sureté du Quebec has assigned extra patrols this weekend, while multiple highway construction projects plan to take advantage of less rush hour traffic to get things done.

In the Turcot Interchange the following ramps will be closed from midnight Friday May 17 until 5 a.m. Tuesday May 21:

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 South to Route 136 East

Route 136 West to Highway 15 North

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

In addition, one lane of the northbound Decarie Expressway will be closed from the Sherbrooke St. entrance to the Notre Dame de Grace tunnel from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday May 20.

Bonaventure Expressway

One exit on the Bonaventure Expressway will be closed this weekend as crews install fibre optic lines.

Exit 2 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday May 17 until 5 a.m. Sunday May 19.

Two of three lanes toward downtown will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Melocheville Tunnel

The Melocheville tunnel will be closed periodically over the next two weeks as crews conduct inspections of the walls.

During the work, traffic will alternate in the available lanes as directed by signallers.

The North tube, toward Melocheville, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 21, 22, 23, 24, and 27.

The tunnel toward Beauharnois will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 28, 29, 30, and 31.