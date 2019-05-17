Featured Video
What's open and closed on Fete des Patriotes
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 11:13AM EDT
What's open for May's long weekend
Call it Victoria Day or Fete des Patriotes, many establishments will be closed on Monday, May 20.
CLOSED
- Most municipal offices
- Libraries and sporting centres all have individual hours varying by borough
- Garbage and recycling collection varies by borough
- BANQ
- Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Federal government offices
- Canada Post offices, and there will not be any mail delivery
- Quebec government offices
- Revenue Quebec offices
- SAAQ offices
- Most banks will be closed
- Most public transportation will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule
OPEN
- shopping malls
- grocery stores
- all public markets
- Montreal Casino
- Montreal Botanical Gardens
- Planetarium
- Montreal Science Centre
- SAQ outlets
- pharmacies
Latest Montreal News
- EMSB debates transferring some students from Galileo School
- Talk about the deadly past: Leading doctor promotes vaccination as prevention
- Florida police arrest 28-year-old man they say killed Quebec couple last March
- What's open and closed on Fete des Patriotes
- Quebec's urban legend about the Beatles comes to the stage