What's open for May's long weekend

Call it Victoria Day or Fete des Patriotes, many establishments will be closed on Monday, May 20.

CLOSED

  • Most municipal offices
  • Libraries and sporting centres all have individual hours varying by borough
  • Garbage and recycling collection varies by borough
  • BANQ
  • Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
  • Federal government offices
  • Canada Post offices, and there will not be any mail delivery
  • Quebec government offices
  • Revenue Quebec offices
  • SAAQ offices
  • Most banks will be closed
  • Most public transportation will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule

OPEN

  • shopping malls
  • grocery stores
  • all public markets
  • Montreal Casino
  • Montreal Botanical Gardens
  • Planetarium
  • Montreal Science Centre
  • SAQ outlets
  • pharmacies