What's open for May's long weekend

Call it Victoria Day or Fete des Patriotes, many establishments will be closed on Monday, May 20.

CLOSED

Most municipal offices

Libraries and sporting centres all have individual hours varying by borough

Garbage and recycling collection varies by borough

BANQ

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

Federal government offices

Canada Post offices, and there will not be any mail delivery

Quebec government offices

Revenue Quebec offices

SAAQ offices

Most banks will be closed

Most public transportation will operate on a holiday or Sunday schedule

OPEN