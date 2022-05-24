Conservative politicians float gas tax cut as Quebecers reel from sticker shock
Gas in the Montreal area has been above $2 a litre for more than a week now and politicians are calling for drastic action to help people deal with the costs.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre visited Laval on Tuesday as part of his bid to because leader of the party.
In the long term, he wants to eliminate the carbon tax.
"But as an interim measure, the least we can do is help Canadians get through this crazy summer inflation by taking off the tax on gas," Poilievre said.
Quebec conservative leader Eric Duhaime is also calling for a break on provincial taxes passed before the end of this legislative session.
CTV News wrote both federal and provincial finance ministries, but did not receive a response by deadline.
Watch the video above for the full report.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation's continuing gun violence problem as the country's latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Canada sending more artillery to Ukraine, 'crucial' to fight against Russia: Anand
Canada is sending an additional 20,000 rounds of ammunition to Ukraine for the Ukrainian military to use in its ongoing defence against the Russians. This ammunition—155mm calibre, as well as fuses and charge bags—is being donated, but comes at a cost of $98 million, according to the federal government.
Many Ontario residents could be waiting several days for power after storm
Provincial provider Hydro One said Tuesday afternoon that more than 142,000 customers in parts of Ontario were still without power after a devastating weekend storm.
Experts hope 'ring vaccination' will contain monkeypox outbreaks
An infectious disease expert believes monkeypox outbreaks can be contained by using a strategy called 'ring vaccination' – which means vaccinating all the close contacts of an infected person.
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Workers digging through the rubble of an apartment building in Mariupol found 200 bodies in the basement, Ukrainian authorities said Tuesday, as more horrors come to light in the ruined city that has seen some of the worst suffering of the 3-month-old war.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward the sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the sea.
Ottawa to release findings of military sexual misconduct report in 'coming days'
The findings of a highly-anticipated report about how to tackle sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) will be made public in the 'coming days,' a spokesperson for Defence Minister Anita Anand says.
Toronto
-
Popular Toronto broadcaster 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from his position on Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
-
Doug Ford widens lead in final stretch of Ontario election campaign, poll suggests
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party have widened their lead ahead of next week's Ontario election, a new survey suggests.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
Atlantic
-
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
-
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
-
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder to retire
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
-
LPS chief releases statement after woman charged for allegedly assaulting police officer
London Police Service Chief Steve Williams issued a statement Tuesday afternoon following an incident at White Oaks Mall earlier this month involving a civilian and a police officer.
-
'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath
As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.
Northern Ontario
-
Province bailing out Laurentian University with long-term loan
The Ontario government is providing Laurentian University with a long-term loan as the school works to emerge from insolvency.
-
Two people go missing during fishing trip near Lake Superior Provincial Park
Ontario Provincial Police are searching for two people who went missing on the Montreal River on Tuesday morning.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
Calgary
-
Calgary Flames look to even things up against the Oilers
Connor McDavid has been on a mission against the Calgary Flames.
-
Calgary Stampeders suspend receiver Brendan Langley following airport brawl
The Calgary Stampeders have suspended receiver Brendan Langley indefinitely following his arrest at an airport in Newark, N.J.
-
'It was just really fast': Dog bite leaves Claresholm, Alta. girl with 16 stitches in her face
An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.
Kitchener
-
Ticket-holders feel "conned" after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course race event.
-
Brantford woman killed during Saturday's storm
The woman killed at Pinehurst Lake Conservation Area during Saturday's storm has now been identified as Shelby Humble-Neale of Brantford.
-
Guelph students learn about Indigenous culture through art
With the help of Indigenous artist Michael “Cy” Cywink, students at Waverly Drive Public School created a mural that incorporates aspects of First Nations culture.
Vancouver
-
Rents in Vancouver continue to rise, with no relief in sight: report
Vancouver once again has the dubious distinction of being the most expensive city in Canada for renters, along with having the highest year-over-year rate price increase, a new report says.
-
RCMP called to Victoria International Airport, flights suspended
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
-
Federal, provincial governments pledge $15M each for 2025 Invictus Games in B.C.
The federal and provincial governments are each committing $15 million in support of the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.
Edmonton
-
'I was crying': Families of Chinatown victims challenge Edmonton council to make area safer
Tears were shed inside Edmonton City Hall Tuesday as family and friends of two men killed in Chinatown pleaded with councillors for help to make their community safer.
-
UCP cabinet ministers considering running to replace Kenney
Several of Jason Kenney's cabinet ministers would not rule out launching a campaign for his job on Tuesday as MLAs headed back into the legislature.
-
6-foot-long pet snake rescued from tree in southeast Edmonton neighbourhood
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to an unusual animal rescue over the long weekend.
Windsor
-
Windsor crews providing assistance in storm-ravaged Ontario regions
A crew of workers from ENWIN Utilities is heading to central Ontario Tuesday evening to assist with power restoration efforts after a weekend storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of people.
-
University of Windsor Lancers head out on the road to help others win
Mason Kohn and the Windsor Lancers are heading to Merritt, B.C. at the end of the summer to help build five homes for people in the First Nations communities in Nicola Valley displaced by wildfires and floods last year.
-
Demolition of Detroit Incinerator set to begin next month
Demolition of the Detroit Incinerator, which was a source of air pollution and health concerns for nearby residents for 30 years, is slated to begin next month and finish by the end of the year.
Regina
-
Regina COVID-19 viral levels rebound in latest wastewater analysis: U of R
COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater levels have bounced back up again in the latest analysis from the University of Regina, following several weeks of a downward trend.
-
Sask. Roughriders players show up to practice despite labour dispute
The Saskatchewan Roughriders went on with practice on Monday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon despite CFL players rejecting the new collective bargaining agreement with the league.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
Ottawa
-
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
-
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
-
Hunt for gas forcing many to drive across Ottawa to fill up cars, generators
City officials say gas supply issues and long lineups at the pumps should be resolved as soon as hydro is restored.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police seek 2nd suspect in Nutana shooting death
Saskatoon police are searching for a second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting in the city's Nutana neighbourhood.
-
15 killed in elementary school shooting; gunman dead: Texas governor
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov. Greg Abbott said, and the gunman was dead.
-
Parking, hotels and space: How Saskatoon city council will pick a downtown arena site
Saskatoon City Council has approved the criteria to be used in selecting a site for a downtown arena and convention centre.