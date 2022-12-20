Conservative MP criticized over refusal to help Quebec family of 'illegal refugees'
Bloc Québécois, New Democrat and Liberal MPs are criticizing a Conservative colleague for refusing to help a Quebec family facing deportation and calling them "illegal refugees."
Quebec MP Richard Martel made the comment in a Radio-Canada interview published Tuesday as he discussed the case of a family from El Salvador who entered Canada several years ago via Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing south of Montreal, and now live in his Chicoutimi riding.
Thousands of asylum seekers have entered Canada through that area in recent years and then made a refugee claim, whereas those coming through official ports of entry are forbidden from doing so under the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.
Bloc MP Mario Simard said Martel, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, should not have labelled the family "illegal," adding that he has worked with the federal Immigration Minister Sean Fraser to help the family avoid deportation.
"It is deeply disappointing to hear that any member of Parliament would refuse to even look at a plea for assistance from families in need simply because of how they came to Canada," Fraser said Tuesday in a written statement provided by his office.
"The decision by Conservative MP Richard Martel to turn his back on a family in need by labelling them as illegal is inconsistent with the values of compassion and inclusivity that we hold dear as Canadians."
Fraser added while debate on immigration on policy is healthy, MPs should take a "humane" approach to the issue, "without resorting to harmful labels and divisive categorization."
Simard, speaking in French, called on Martel to apologize and said he wants to see Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre make it clear that "illegal immigrants" don't exist.
Issues around Roxham Road can be discussed while still showing people humanity, he added.
A spokesman for the party who was asked for comment from Poilievre instead provided a statement by Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus, the Quebec lieutenant.
Paul-Hus said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has "opened the floodgates to unlawful entry" as he fails to address an immigration application backlog.
Conservatives support having an "open, inclusive and diverse country, but also one that protects our borders, respects the rule of law and promotes safety," the statement said.
"Our members of Parliament assist people of all walks of life and support Canadians who are left behind by the Trudeau government while standing for a fair and compassionate immigration system."
His statement did not address Martel's decision not to assist the family because of their immigration status.
"I would certainly hope that no one would ever discriminate on the basis of refugee status," Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino told The Canadian Press during a year-end interview.
"This is one way in which we can stand up for human rights. Canada's a beacon when it comes to welcoming refugees."
Marc Miller, the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations and a Montreal-area MP, tweeted in French that Martel's comments lacked "humanity and compassion."
Quebec NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice said if Poilievre is sincere about his recent outreach to cultural communities, he should send a clear message to his MPs "to treat all the refugees equally."
In his first three months as leader, Poilievre has made several trips to the Greater Toronto Area and travelled to Vancouver to meet with new Canadians and members of newcomer communities whose support the Conservatives want to harness.
One of the messages Poilievre has driven home is that the federal party supports immigration and the idea of achieving a Canadian dream through hard work.
"This is really hypocritical," Boulerice said Tuesday. "If he's sincere, he's going to send a clear message to all his MPs to offer services to everyone who needs it."
Boulerice added that Martel's response to the family's request for help is "not a human way to to treat people."
Rudy Husny, a Conservative leadership candidate in the party's 2020 race and political analyst, said in an email that the challenge for Poilievre is striking the right balance "between being compassionate, enforcing the rules and having a fair immigration system."
"Mr. Poilievre needs to find this balance to win the hearts and minds of Canadians," Husny said.
Husny pointed out that the Roxham Road crossing remains a major issue in Quebec, with Premier François Legault telling reporters it was among the issues he raised on Tuesday when he spoke to Trudeau, who spent the day in Montreal.
Legault said the thousands of people entering through Roxham Road places extra pressure on the province's public services.
Figures provided by the federal Immigration Department show there were more than 33,000 asylum seekers apprehended by the RCMP at irregular border crossings in Quebec between January and October, the latest month for which data is available.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 20, 2022.
— With files from Jim Bronskill
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Environment Canada tracking 'intense' storm heading for Montreal just before holiday weekend
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Trudeau says 'it sucks' when ethics breaches occur, but system is working
On the heels of the latest confirmed ethics breach within his cabinet, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says, while 'it sucks' when such cases of improper conduct arise, the fact the public knows about them is a sign the system is working.
Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who raised medical assistance in dying 'no longer an employee'
The Veterans Affairs Canada service agent who the department says 'was responsible' for all four confirmed cases of medical assistance in dying (MAID) being discussed with veterans is 'no longer an employee,' CTV News has confirmed.
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
Doctors worry more kids may be getting sick with invasive strep A. Here are the facts
It's important to distinguish the different types of Group A strep infections, an expert says, because the bacteria itself is quite common. The biggest danger comes in the rare cases when it becomes invasive.
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE | South African government faces mounting pressure over Russian ship, alleged arms delivery
Fourteen days after a U.S.-sanctioned Russian cargo ship docked under mysterious circumstance at a naval yard in South Africa and unloaded its cargo, there have been no answers from the government.
Canada's first paid women's basketball league, HOOPQUEENS, driving opportunity
Nakissa Koomalsingh founded Canada's first-ever paid women's basketball league in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic.
'A bit of a roller-coaster': Man whose cancer surgery was cancelled at last minute gets new surgery date
A Winnipeg man who found out his prostate cancer surgery was cancelled mere hours before it was supposed to begin has now had his procedure rescheduled.
Toronto
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
Vaughan councillor tried to solve gunman's complaints a month before shooting
About a month before five people were killed during a shooting spree in a condo north of Toronto, a city councillor met the presumed gunman in his suite looking to help solve his complaints, but didn’t see any evidence of the problems Francesco Villi fixated on, the councillor said.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
Alerts issued for Maritimes ahead of Friday storm that risks power outages
Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for all three Maritime provinces for Friday afternoon into Saturday.
-
Nine-month-old baby tested positive for RSV after passing away, says godmother
The godmother of a nine-month-old baby girl who died on Sunday is speaking out on behalf of the grief-stricken parents.
-
'My heart is still in tatters': International students speak out after roommate killed in Sydney house fire
When a fire broke out at a duplex on Park Street in Sydney, N.S., Saturday afternoon, an international student from India who was inside lost his life.
London
-
London, Ont. likely to see white Christmas with snowstorm on horizon
If you are hoping to wake up to a white Christmas in the Forest city this year the odds are in our favour. A potent winter storm is on the way Thursday night, with snow and arctic cold to follow late Friday.
-
State of emergency declared by Oneida First Nations of the Thames
A state of emergency has been declared at the Oneida Nation of the Thames because the community’s primary source of water has reached an all time low.
-
Wish granted for London boy living with 'butterfly syndrome'
A London boy whose skin is fragile to the slightest touch has received an early Christmas present. Amin Alahmad, 10, was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police say two suspects arrested at the scene not involved in hotel murders
Two of the three suspects arrested at the scene of two murders on Walford Road in Sudbury were not involved in the deaths, Sudbury police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
8 teenage girls charged with second-degree murder after man fatally stabbed in Toronto
Eight teenage girls, some as young as 13 years old, have been charged in connection with a "swarming" attack in downtown Toronto that left a man dead on Sunday.
-
Northern Ont. residents concerned about loose cow on Hwy. 17
A group of residents north of Sault Ste. Marie is worried about a cow that has been hanging around Highway 17 for the last seven months following a crash.
Calgary
-
Calgary sees flight cancellations, delays amid Vancouver snowstorm
A winter storm in Vancouver that caused an unprecedented number of cancelled flights on Tuesday also created chaos for Calgary travellers.
-
Extreme cold weather in Calgary: closures and cancellations
Calgary remains under an extreme cold warning.
-
Sawed-off shotgun, stolen property, seized during Calgary arrest
Calgary police say charges have been laid against two people in connection with the seizure of a stolen vehicle, property and a sawed-off shotgun last week.
Kitchener
-
K-W businesses adapting as single-use plastic bans take effect
As of today, companies can no longer produce plastic checkout bags, cutlery, stir sticks, straws and takeout containers or bring them into Canada -- and in a year, it will also be illegal to sell them.
-
Police now investigating Kitchener shooting as homicide
The victim of a shooting in Kitchener on Sunday has died of his injuries and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.
-
Passengers flying from Waterloo region to Vancouver stuck on tarmac overnight, other flights at YKF cancelled
A fierce winter storm that swept through western Canada is causing travel chaos across the country, including for those flying in and out of Waterloo region.
Vancouver
-
12 hours on the tarmac: Snow wreaks havoc at Vancouver airport
There were passengers stuck on the tarmac for 12 hours overnight as heavy snow snarled operations at the Vancouver airport, leading to dozens of flight cancellations and delays.
-
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively to match donations to B.C. food bank's baby program
Expectant parents and actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively will be matching donations to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's Baby Steps program this holiday season, as the organization continues to see unprecedented demand for its services.
-
Here's how much snow fell in different parts of the Lower Mainland
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada Tuesday shows just how much snow fell in parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland, with some areas seeing accumulations of 35 centimetres by 10 a.m.
Edmonton
-
Alberta man charged with more sex offences against children, ALERT believes there are 100 victims
A man already accused of sexual offences against six children in the Morinville, Alta., area was charged with 18 additional offences Tuesday.
-
New Year's Eve fireworks return to Churchill Square with 2 shows
Festivities are back at Sir Winston Churchill Square for the first time since 2016 with fireworks shows at 8:30 p.m. and midnight.
-
At-risk Edmontonians find security at new supportive housing centre
Dozens of vulnerable Edmontonians are settling into their new permanent homes in south Edmonton.
Windsor
-
Celebrating Hanukkah amidst hate: How Windsor’s Jewish community is overcoming anti-Semitism this holiday season
Windsor’s Jewish community is in the midst of marking Hanukkah without pandemic restrictions for the first time since 2019 — but they’re doing so as anti-Semitism spikes.
-
Amherstburg powers forward with installing electric vehicle chargers
A ribbon cutting to celebrate the installation of new electric vehicle (EV) chargers in Amherstburg took place Tuesday.
-
'Collect it, sanitize it, reuse it': Southwestern Ontario women land on Forbes list for environmentally friendly company
A pair of young entrepreneurs from southwestern Ontario is changing the world one reusable container at a time. At a small facility in Guelph, Kayli Dale and Jacquie Hutchings are helping businesses transition from single-use plastics to reusable options.
Regina
-
RCMP report increase in thefts, break-ins in south-central Sask.
A steady increase in property crimes, including theft and break-and-enters has been reported in south-central Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.
-
24 supportive housing units opening in Regina due to new federal, provincial partnership
Through a new partnership, a Regina non-profit will be able to provide 24 units of supportive housing for those at risk of homelessness in the Queen City.
-
Scarth Street pedestrian mall may soon allow vehicles
The City of Regina is hiring a consultant to come up with a plan and one of the decisions to be made is whether limited traffic should be allowed on the pedestrian mall.
Ottawa
-
Police identify five people killed in Vaughan, Ont. mass shooting
Police have identified the five people killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont. condo building Sunday.
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Expect 'significant winter storm' in Ottawa just before Christmas
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement calling for a 'significant winter storm' late this week into the holiday weekend. The weather agency is advising people to consider changing their travel plans.
-
Friends remember Sommer Boudreau as a 'warrior princess'
Friends of the Boudreau family are remembering Sommer Boudreau as a person with a bold personality. Sommer was found dead in a Deep River, Ont. home on Dec. 11.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon businesses brace for single use plastic ban
Chris Kinzel has almost transitioned his business to fully sustainable and compostable alternatives to single-use plastics.
-
Saskatoon looking into ways to limit 'stomach-turning odour' from north-end business
The city is looking into potential options to mitigate the smell coming from a business in Saskatoon's north industrial area.
-
Weary traveler stuck in Saskatoon airport due to 'extreme weather'
Many travellers expecting to leave or arrive at Saskatoon's airport had the travel plans upended due to weather-related delays in other markets.