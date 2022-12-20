Conservative MP criticized over refusal to help Quebec family of 'illegal refugees'

Conservative MP Richard Martel rises in the House of Commons, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Ottawa. Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs are criticizing a Conservative colleague for refusing to help a Quebec family facing deportation and calling them 'illegal refugees.' THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Richard Martel rises in the House of Commons, Thursday, November 25, 2021 in Ottawa. Bloc Québécois and New Democrat MPs are criticizing a Conservative colleague for refusing to help a Quebec family facing deportation and calling them 'illegal refugees.' THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon