Concordia University bans two people from campus after investigation into violent clashes
Concordia University has banned two non-students from its campus following a violent altercation involving pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters.
Concordia's president and vice-chancellor, Graham Carr, wrote in a letter to students on Wednesday that the two individuals from outside the university community are being banned "following our investigations into last week's events."
"Investigations into other possible violations of our Code of Rights and Responsibilities by individuals both internal and external to the university community are ongoing," Carr wrote without providing further details.
Montreal police were called to the university on Nov. 8 as clashes between the two groups escalated, resulting in at least two security guards and one student being injured.
A 22-year-old student was arrested for assaulting a 54-year-old security guard, police said. The police intervention lasted nearly three hours.
Following the clashes, Concordia condemned the violence on campus.
Wednesday, the head of the university appealed for calm because "a line has been crossed in our city and on our campus," and "there's no place for hatred or violence in our midst."
"We are less than three weeks from the end of fall classes. I strongly believe we need a cooling off period to allow us all to focus on academic success. This is the reason why we are all here and why I ask you, our community, to devote our energies to that outcome and to exercise our duty to act responsibly and respectfully in our actions and our words," Carr wrote.
Since the altercation, he said he expects to meet with student groups and union leaders this week to open a dialogue and discuss how to ease tensions on campus.
He said he also plans to gather a group of Concordia experts on mediation and conflict resolution "to provide advice on appropriate next steps."
"As I've said previously, universities are privileged spaces for teaching, learning and research, where the respectful and free exchange of ideas is at the core of our mission," he wrote. "However, to be successful in our mission, at a minimum, all members of our community — whether they are Jewish, Palestinian or otherwise part of the rich mosaic of Concordia's culture — must feel safe: to express their views, to display their identity, to be heard, and — appalling as it is to even have to write this — to be safe from physical violence."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
No Canadians on updated exit list for the Rafah border crossing, hundreds still stuck
There are no Canadians mentioned in an updated list of foreign nationals who are being allowed to leave the Gaza Strip today. The General Authority for Crossings and Borders published the latest document on its Facebook page early this morning.
Some Canadians switched to heat pumps, others regretted the choice. Here's what they told us
In light of colder temperatures and recent debates over government-imposed pollution pricing, Canadians’ choices on how to stay warm and heat their homes have come to the forefront.
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
Signal that fighting is about to expand in Gaza comes a day after Israeli forces began searching hospital
Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signalling a possible expansion of their offensive to areas where hundreds of thousands of people who heeded earlier evacuation orders are crowded into UN-run shelters and family homes.
Canada's housing market still in a slump: CREA
Canada’s housing market is still in a slump, with fewer properties being listed and fewer sales being made, according to new monthly data from the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).
Heavily armed Haitian gang surrounds hospital in capital and traps people inside
A heavily armed gang surrounded a hospital in Haiti on Wednesday, trapping women, children and newborns inside until police rescued them, according to the director of the medical center, who pleaded for help via social media.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' co-stars reminiscence about late actor
All five of Matthew Perry's "Friends" co-stars are sharing more remembrances of the star in their first personal social media posts since the actor's death last month.
100 officers deployed after Trudeau surrounded at Vancouver restaurant
One hundred police officers were deployed and two people were arrested after protesters calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war surrounded a Vancouver restaurant Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was visiting Tuesday night.
Cancer patients and survivors gather to talk about the future of 'precision medicine'
Precision medicine is an approach tailoring treatment for individual cancer patients, taking into account the genetic make-up of each tumour and the personal characteristics of each person. For some Canadians, it's been life-changing.
Toronto
-
Ontario enacting new rules aimed at preventing deaths in hot cars
Everett Smith was just three weeks shy of his second birthday when he died in late June 2022 in the back seat of a car in Bancroft, Ont., after a family emergency changed his family's morning routine and his mom didn't realize he hadn't been dropped off at his daycare when she headed into work.
-
Having financial problems? Don’t get caught in debt relief scams
With inflation, rising interest rates, and higher costs for gas, groceries and housing, many Canadians are feeling the financial pinch and now personal bankruptcies are on the rise.
-
Toronto taxi driver speaks out after suspect asked if he was Muslim and doused him with foreign substance
A Toronto taxi driver is speaking out after an unknown assailant asked if he was Muslim and then sprayed him with a foreign substance that caused a 'burning' sensation in his eyes.
Atlantic
-
N.S. launches outpatient centre in Halifax
A new outpatient centre in the Bayers Lake area of Halifax, N.S., will provide dozens of dialysis stations and clinical spaces, according to the province.
-
Recycling company fined for operating without a license
A Quebec-based recycling company has been found guilty of violating New Brunswick's salvage dealers licensing act.
-
N.B. RCMP try to identify human remains found along Saint John River
The New Brunswick RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying human remains that were discovered last week.
London
-
Here's what the jury in the Veltman trial didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
-
Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in south London
A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in a south London, Ont. parking lot. The incident happened in the parking lot of a building on Wonderland Road South near Viscount Road.
-
Deal reached to bring more affordable rental units to London
A high-rise residential development at 391 South St. has received a massive low-interest loan from the federal government in exchange for making about a fifth of the units affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'Searching for a ghost': Man wanted in fatal Highway 11 crash deceased, police say
The search is over for a commercial truck driver wanted by northern Ontario police in a fatal crash on Highway 11 last year that killed one pregnant woman and two unborn babies, leaving one mother-to-be with critical injuries.
-
Calls for awareness of intimate partner violence following recent deaths in the north
Carol Fournier's childhood friends remember her as a caring, beautiful soul.
-
Murder of teenage girl from Toronto more than 50 years ago has been solved, police say
York Regional Police say they have solved the “cruel and ruthless” murder of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in King Township more than 50 years ago.
Calgary
-
Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.
-
Level of gang violence in Alberta is 'intolerable': Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis
Alberta's Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services says he's deeply concerned by a recent string of brazen shootings in Alberta believed to be connected to organized crimes and gangs.
-
Pedestrian injured in southwest Calgary hit-and-run
Police are looking for a vehicle that took off after hitting a pedestrian in southwest Calgary on Wednesday night.
Kitchener
-
Magic mushroom shop reopens one day after police shut it down
The FunGuyz store in Cambridge, Ont. reopened Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police raided the magic mushroom dispensary and shut it down.
-
Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024
A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.
-
NDP call for timeline on two-way all-day GO from Kitchener to Toronto
The much-promised, long-anticipated expansion of the Kitchener GO Line that would allow for two-way all-day service to Toronto was the topic of debate once again at Queen’s Park Wednesday.
Vancouver
-
'It was very concerning': Woman steals package while walking with child in stroller
A Langley man is speaking out and sharing video of a porch pirate who recently stole a package from his doorstep.
-
Ryan Reynolds becomes newest member of Order of British Columbia
Ryan Reynolds is the newest member of the Order of British Columbia.
-
Vancouver city council approves study to look at adding housing near schools with low enrolment
Vancouver city councillors have voted unanimously in favour to look at ways to create additional housing in neighbourhoods where school enrolment is low
Edmonton
-
Retribution likely for killing of father and son at Edmonton gas station, expert says
As homicide detectives search for the men who shot and killed Harp Uppal and his 11-year-old son Gavin, experts say, it has all the hallmarks of a gang-related hit, noting a conflict that spans several provinces.
-
Man stabbed at north Edmonton store, another arrested with help of witnesses
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition Wednesday afternoon following a stabbing at a north Edmonton grocery store.
-
Media interview led to trustee's dismissal from Red Deer school board: lawyer
The lawyer for a school trustee who was kicked off a Red Deer school board on Tuesday says an interview with media led to her dismissal.
Windsor
-
Dilkens uses strong mayor powers to fire city engineer, lawyer
The city hall shake-up was announced Wednesday afternoon, with a press release indicating that Windsor was realigning its organizational structure to 'better serve the needs of its residents and streamline municipal operations.'
-
Here's what the jury in the Veltman trial didn't hear
Now that the jury is deliberating the verdict for Nathaniel Veltman, a publication ban on reporting evidence heard in the absence of the jury has expired.
-
Another alleged femicide sparks calls for more resources to stop intimate partner violence
A close friend of Janice Madison, whose husband is accused of murdering her, is remembering her friend as a kind-hearted person who always prioritized others over herself.
Regina
-
Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024
Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.
-
Government disputes NDP claim that Sask. Party MLA's motel overcharged social services for room
Saskatchewan's Official Opposition is alleging that a motel owned by a Saskatchewan Party MLA inflated its price for a room paid for by the Ministry of Social Services — claims the government says are "unfounded."
-
Regina city council to consider dissolving REAL amid financial issues
The fate of the Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) was at the forefront of the City of Regina’s Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday, with a vote in favour of developing a report exploring the possibility of dissolving the organization altogether.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Ottawa Mission needs more donors to keep up with demand
The Ottawa Mission says it's feeling the crunch of inflation while trying to keep up with feeding the most vulnerable.
-
OCDSB trustee Lyra Evans out as board chair through tie-vote card draw
The chair of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board Lyra Evans has been ousted from her position after a decision that came down to a card draw.
-
Sunny and mild November day in the forecast for Ottawa
A sunny and mild mid-November day is in the forecast, as the stretch of above-seasonal temperatures continues for Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
Teens at Sask. hockey tournament fall ill after carbon monoxide leak
Multiple players at a youth hockey tournament in Saskatchewan experienced serious symptoms due to an undetected carbon monoxide leak over the weekend.
-
Nickelback to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024
Fans of a certain Canadian rock band will have the chance to “Burn it to the Ground” in Craven as Nickelback is set to perform at Country Thunder Saskatchewan in 2024.
-
Saskatoon's new recovery centre aims to extend the life of the city landfill
The city's latest tool to keep the landfill operating as long as possible quietly celebrated its grand opening last month.