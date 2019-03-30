

CTV Montreal





Concordia University has augmented its security presence following multiple allegations of harassment and stalking from strangers on its campus.

Lisa Komlos was first approached two weeks ago while she was alone and walking through a university building.

“He started with a compliment and then asked me tons of personal questions and basically was trying to get me alone with him,” she said in an Instagram post. “He was very pushy about it, very aggressive. He didn’t pick up on any of my social cues.”

The same thing happened to Komlos two days later, with the same script.

The school has taken notice and upped its number of security guards.

Concordia released a statement on Saturday, saying that anyone who feels unsafe can call security.

“The safety of women on campuses is all of our jobs,” Komlos said in her post.