On the western shores of Lake Nipigon, the remote community of KZA-Gull Bay First Nation saw its shoreline flooded during the 20th century due to hydroelectric projects built in the area. Burial grounds were desecrated.

The community was never added to the provincial energy grid. Instead, residents were forced to live off diesel fuel for decades.

Last fall, as part of reconciliation efforts, Ontario Power Generation installed a solar-powered microgrid there, allowing KZA-Gull Bay First Nation to become the first remote community in Canada to get off diesel and move to clean energy.

Concordia journalism professor Aphrodite Salas and five journalism students headed to KZA-Gull Bay First Nation to film it all, creating a moving documentary.