Community rallies to rebuild play zone for special needs children after flood damage

The past 10 months have been an emotional journey for Rachel Ricci and her family.

"It was a really big disaster here. It was nerve-wracking. Stressful. I've never been in a flood before," Ricci said in an interview.

Rachel's labour of love, "Caden's lighthouse," is a multisensory play zone for children with special needs. She created it in 2020 with her own son, Caden, in mind. However, it was forced to close last July after a flood, and the community was heartbroken.

"When it closed, our family was devastated, first of all, for the lighthouse and the staff but also for ourselves and Timmy," said the boy's mother, Heidi Liesemer-Frank.

Liesemer-Frank says there aren't many spaces adapted for children on the autism spectrum.

"If we go to a regular play place and it's very chaotic. Timmy has sensory needs, he doesn't like it when it's loud. So we come here," she said.

After the flood, Rachel's options were limited. She was at a standstill until the community she helped build rallied around her.

"One of the parents that comes here created the fundraiser to actually give us a boost so we can pay the contractors to get the work going because waiting for insurance was just taking forever," she says.

That is just one way the lighthouse in Montreal West has become a second family.

"We stand up for each other. We're there for each other. We're supportive of each other."

Timmy's mom agrees. "If you're having a good day, that's great. The staff is going to rejoice with us. But if we're having a harder day, no judgment, and they're here to support us," she said.

Now that the lighthouse 2.0 has reopened, Rachel has a new goal, she says.

"We're hoping to expand and into a therapy centre in the future. I have my fingers crossed to create a center for adults because they need support, too."

For this community, it's Ricci who is the beacon of hope.