MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Common Front leaves meeting with province without a deal, wants to give negotiation a chance

    The leaders of the Common Front of public sector unions didnt' say much after a meeting with Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel late Wednesday afternoon in Quebec City.

    The president of the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ), Éric Gingras, spoke on behalf of his colleagues to say that they wanted to give the negotiation a chance.

    "This is not the first time that we have met the President of the Treasury Board, a good discussion, we took stock, we talked about all the subjects, and as we have said from the start, we want a negotiation," Gingras told reporters.

    "Now, we want that to continue at the negotiating table. But really, clarification, exchanges, a discussion, all the subjects, then, our teams are at work and that's what's important, so that's the message we're carrying this evening."

    This meeting comes the day after the announcement of a new, weeklong strike. The Common Front, which represents 420,000 workers through its four member organizations -- the CSN, the APTS, the FTQ and the CSQ -- announced that its members would walk out once again from Dec. 8 to 14.

    He added that this will be his last strike sequence before the indefinite strike, if necessary. Questioned a few hours before the meeting, Minister LeBel indicated that this meeting "will serve to take stock of the situation" with the Common Front.

    From the outset, she lowered expectations: "You should read nothing into it, neither positive nor negative," she said, recalling that she is meeting separately with the Common Front, the Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ) and the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE).

    She herself drew a parallel with the famous discussion "forums" that she had tried to set up, more than a year ago, to seat all the unions at the same table and talk about different subjects. The unions unanimously rejected this option, maintaining that the minister wanted to "drown the fish" rather than negotiate the improvement of working conditions in public services.

    The Common Front claims to have recently felt "momentum" in the negotiations, starting with appointing a conciliator at its request. Still, it was not enough to release the pressure on the government, which is why it announced seven more days of strike.

    FIQ AND FAE

    The FIQ, which represents 80,000 nurses, practical nurses, respiratory therapists and clinical perfusionists, also announced other strike days from Dec. 11 to 14. The FIQ reports a recent intensification of negotiations with the Quebec government.

    "Over the past few days, the FIQ negotiating committee has noted an intensification of discussions with the aim of reaching an agreement in principle negotiated before the end of the year. However, although the tone has changed, no concrete gains have yet been made," the union said.

    As for the FAE, it was on its fifth day of walkout from an indefinite general strike on Wednesday. FAE President Mélanie Hubert also reported that, "for three days, things have been negotiating a little more actively; We're going to count on that."

    Nevertheless, she criticized the school service centres for "obstructing" discussions to impose constraints on teachers by using their right of management to resolve the shortage problem.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 29, 2023.  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario doctors disciplined over Israel-Gaza protests

    A number of doctors are facing scrutiny for publicizing their opinions on the Israel-Hamas war. Critics say expressing their political views could impact patient care, while others say that it is being used as an excuse for censorship.

    'No concessions' St-Onge says in $100M a year news deal with Google

    The Canadian government has reached a deal with Google over the Online News Act that will see the tech giant pay $100 million annually to publishers, and continue to allow access to Canadian news content on its platform. This comes after Google had threatened to block news on its platform when the contentious new rules come into effect next month.

    Live updates

    Live updates Hamas frees 10 Israeli women and children, 4 Thai nationals

    A group of 10 Israeli women and children and four Thai nationals have been handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross late Wednesday, the Israeli military said. The release was expected to be followed by Israel freeing 30 Palestinian prisoners. Two Russian-Israeli women were also freed in a separate release earlier Wednesday evening and have arrived back in Israel.

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News