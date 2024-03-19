MONTREAL
    Cold, snow mark the first week of spring in Montreal

    A person walks through a park in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes) A person walks through a park in Montreal. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
    While the first half of March in Montreal had above-average temperatures and occasional double-digit warmth, cold and snow are expected to welcome the beginning of spring.

    Astronomical spring begins at 11:06 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 19, as the sun crosses the Earth's equator.

    But while the calendar may signify spring, the weather will have more of a wintery feel.

    Light snow is expected to push in Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with Montreal seeing two to three centimetres.

    As the system departs, the city should see a return to sunshine for the end of the week, but temperatures may plummet.

    Daytime highs are expected to be below the freezing mark for the first time since March 1, when the city recorded a daytime high of -0.2 degrees Celsius.

    The same system could bring bursts of steadier snow east of Montreal.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements warning of blowing and drifting snow Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

    Another low pressure system is expected to be moving in at the end of the week, and Montreal could pick up more snow Friday into Saturday.

    Though the disturbance is still several days away, early indications suggest the city could see upwards of five cm.

    Drier weather is expected for the second half of the weekend, and temperatures should bounce back by the middle of next week.

