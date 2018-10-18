Featured Video
Closures this weekend around Turcot Interchange, Highways 13 and 40
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 5:45PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 18, 2018 5:46PM EDT
There will be major closures around the Turcot interchange and the Highways 13 and 40 interchanges this weekend.
Drivers are advised to consider public transit or plan extra time for their trips.
Turcot Interchange closures
Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Highway 136 westbound (A-720) ramp to Highway 15 northbound
- Highway 20 eastbound ramp to Highway 15 northbound
- Highway 15 southbound ramp to Route 136 eastbound
- Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound
- Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound
Highway 10 (Bonaventure) - Clement Bridge closure
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Highway 10 eastbound between Exit # 4 - Aut. 15 North (Décarie), St-Jerome and Highway 20 West, Toronto, Trudeau and Mirabel airports, and Nuns' Island
Highway 15 closures
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Exit # 57-N - Chemin de la Pointe-Nord to Highway 15 southbound
-
Nuns’ Island Blvd. in the Highway 15 area in both directions
Highways 13 and 40 Interchange complete closures
Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.
- Highway 13 southbound between Exit # 6 - A-40 / Quebec / Ottawa / Gatineau and the entrance from Highway 40 eastbound
- The Highway 40 westbound ramp leading to Highway 13 southbound
In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures could be cancelled or modified.
