There will be major closures around the Turcot interchange and the Highways 13 and 40 interchanges this weekend.

Drivers are advised to consider public transit or plan extra time for their trips.

Turcot Interchange closures
Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Highway 136 westbound (A-720) ramp to Highway 15 northbound
  • Highway 20 eastbound ramp to Highway 15 northbound
  • Highway 15 southbound ramp to Route 136 eastbound
  • Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound
  • Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound


Highway 10 (Bonaventure) - Clement Bridge closure
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Highway 10 eastbound between Exit # 4 - Aut. 15 North (Décarie), St-Jerome and Highway 20 West, Toronto, Trudeau and Mirabel airports, and Nuns' Island


Highway 15 closures
Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Exit # 57-N - Chemin de la Pointe-Nord to Highway 15 southbound
  • Nuns’ Island Blvd. in the Highway 15 area in both directions 
     

Highways 13 and 40 Interchange complete closures
Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

  • Highway 13 southbound between Exit # 6 - A-40 / Quebec / Ottawa / Gatineau and the entrance from Highway 40 eastbound
  • The Highway 40 westbound ramp leading to Highway 13 southbound 

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures could be cancelled or modified.