There will be major closures around the Turcot interchange and the Highways 13 and 40 interchanges this weekend.

Drivers are advised to consider public transit or plan extra time for their trips.

Turcot Interchange closures

Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Highway 136 westbound (A-720) ramp to Highway 15 northbound

Highway 20 eastbound ramp to Highway 15 northbound

Highway 15 southbound ramp to Route 136 eastbound

Highway 15 southbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound

Highway 15 northbound ramp to Highway 20 westbound



Highway 10 (Bonaventure) - Clement Bridge closure

Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Highway 10 eastbound between Exit # 4 - Aut. 15 North (Décarie), St-Jerome and Highway 20 West, Toronto, Trudeau and Mirabel airports, and Nuns' Island



Highway 15 closures

Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Exit # 57-N - Chemin de la Pointe-Nord to Highway 15 southbound

Nuns’ Island Blvd. in the Highway 15 area in both directions



Highways 13 and 40 Interchange complete closures

Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Highway 13 southbound between Exit # 6 - A-40 / Quebec / Ottawa / Gatineau and the entrance from Highway 40 eastbound

The Highway 40 westbound ramp leading to Highway 13 southbound

In the event of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures could be cancelled or modified.