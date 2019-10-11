MONTREAL -- The climate activist group that has been holding protests in Montreal this week has launched a fundraiser to help those arrested.

By early Friday Extinction Rebellion Quebec had already raised about $15,000 of its $40,000 goal.

On Tuesday the Sureté du Quebec arrested three people who climbed the Jacques Cartier Bridge and unfurled a banner. The protesters are due in court on Oct. 24 where they will likely be charged with mischief and conspiracy.

Police arrested more than 40 other protesters Tuesday after they blocked streets in downtown Montreal.

Extinction Rebellion Quebec says it will use the money raised to train its members in civil disobedience and cover legal costs for those facing criminal charges.

The group also wants money to rent audio-visual equipment for protests, to create banners and posters, and to rent space for planning meetings.

Extinction Rebellion is planning more crosswalk and intersection protests in Montreal on Saturday with the goal of increasing awareness of the dangers of climate change.

Their week of protest reaches a climax on Sunday with a die-in at McGill and De Maisoneuve.