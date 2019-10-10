

Matthew Lapierre, CTV News Montreal





Extinction Rebellion protesters demonstrated peacefully in Montreal on Thursday.

It was the fourth straight day of protest, and was peaceful, with protesters hoisting signs and standing at crosswalks in NDG.

Similar demonstrations occurred elsewhere in the city.

The protesters said they were part of a "slow swarm."

Extinction Rebellion, the global organization protesting a lack of government action against climate change, calls many of its protests "swarms."

Earlier this week, protesters affiliated with the group blocked the Jacques-Cartier Bridge during rush hour. Later, members of the group lay down in the middle of Rene-Levesque Blvd. until police arrested dozens of them.

On Thursday, in Montreal, the protesters did not disrupt traffic. They stood in the road only when given the "walk" symbol.

More protests are planned for this upcoming weekend as the group continues its "rebellion week."

Dozens of protests ignited around the world, again, on Thursday. In London, one man was arrested after he climbed atop a plane before it was scheduled to take off.

The group has blocked streets and roads of cities like Paris, New York, Berlin and many others.