Climate change experts say Quebec must prepare to manage water immediately
Climate change experts say that within 10 years, farmland in southern Quebec will need to be irrigated to maintain the same yields it has now, and that Quebec must change its water regulations if it wants to set its own water-use priorities before climate change forces it to make painful choices.
"So our water consumption over the next 10 years is going to get a lot worse," said Eau Secours executive director Rebecca Pétrin. "Considering that we are already increasing our water consumption, there will be breaking points in some municipalities that will run out of water."
In an interview with The Canadian Press the day after a Quebec court ruling that prevented Eau Secours and the Quebec Council on Environmental Law (CQDE) from knowing how much water was being taken by large bottlers, Pétrin said she was extremely concerned about the lack of information on water consumption by various sectors.
ACCESS TO INFORMATION IMPEDIMENTS
Curiously, it is thanks to the Access to Information Act that nine large bottlers, including Coca-Cola, Pepsi, Naya, Amaro and Eska, were able to prevent the Ministry of the Environment from providing these figures to the two organizations that requested them through an access to information request.
The Access to Information Act allows for the refusal of information on the basis of commercial confidentiality, a provision that takes precedence over section 7 of the Water Act, which states that "every person has the right, under the conditions and within the limits defined by law, to access information relating to water resources held by the public authorities."
Even Premier Francois Legault, who was in Magog in the Eastern Townships on Friday, did not hide the fact that this provision poses a problem.
"Do we have to change certain laws to have all the information? I am open to that, but I want us to follow the situation on the use of water," he said. "It is a very important asset for Quebec. It's a resource that is important for Quebec, so there must be a follow-up on what is consumed, including by the bottlers."
Legault risks being reminded of his words sooner rather than later.
Rather than appeal the access to information rejection, Eau Secours and CQDE have decided to appeal to the public and are launching a campaign inviting the public to ask the government to change the legislation and regulations surrounding water use.
"The courts are only applying the existing legal framework," said Eau Secours lawyer Marc Bishai. "There is nothing to stop the state from changing the legal framework."
'WE ARE CLEARLY AFRAID'
Pétrin insists on the need to collect data and to do so now because the pressure is already starting to be felt.
"We are clearly afraid," she said. "Groundwater is glacial water from the last ice age. The rate of recharge of these waters is very low compared to the rate of withdrawal. Some of the groundwater will last us for decades, even centuries, but other groundwater that is smaller and is heavily used, yes, we could easily see groundwater dry up."
She rebuked the idea that a parched landscape is an unnecessarily catastrophic scenario?
"We already have water stress in southern Quebec," she said. "We know that the municipality of Sutton (in the Eastern Townships) is struggling to find groundwater resources. It is an area that is surrounded by a lot of agriculture and more and more residential. We have communities like Saint-Lin-Laurentides that ran out of water last summer."
In addition, when withdrawals are made from the surface waters of a watershed, it is also necessary to be very careful, she said.
"We must know how much is withdrawn and what the recharge is in a watershed to ensure that the quantities withdrawn do not exceed the recharge capacity," said Pétrin.
As long as this data is hidden from the public, there is no confirmation that there will be water left tomorrow.
MINISCULE ROYALTIES
Still, Eau Secours' inquiries led it to learn in 2018 that bottlers paid just under $150,000 in royalties for some two billion litres of water drawn. "That's about 7 cents per 1,000 litres, and every first 75,000 litres a day are free. So we might as well give them the water," said Pétrin.
By law, any consumption that exceeds 75,000 litres per day on average over a year must be declared, and this excess is subject to a minuscule fee of $2.50 per million litres taken. Some European jurisdictions require fees of several thousand dollars per million litres withdrawn.
This aggregate data from 2018, while revealing the almost complete absence of financial constraints on bottlers, does not identify potential problems, Bishai pointed out.
"For someone interested in the health of a watershed, it's not very useful information. You need data to know where there are pressures that need to be managed," he said.
"Should water charges be increased?" asked Legault on Friday, not hiding that the situation is beginning to demand more attention. "It concerns me because water is a public good, and it is a public good that is increasingly important and sought after in the world. We're fortunate to have a lot of it, but we have to follow the issue."
INDUSTRY AND AGRICULTURE BLIND SPOTS
Bottlers aren't the only ones whose water consumption is unknown.
All industries that are not in an urban setting that accounts for water use and all agricultural producers are unmonitored unless they use more than an average of 75,000 litres per day over the year, amounts rarely achieved, for example, by agricultural producers since they do not need to irrigate in the fall, winter and much of the spring.
"Unless farmers or small industries draw less than that, we have no idea how much they use. These numbers are not compiled at the Ministry of the Environment or anywhere else," said Pétrin, who believes that these data also need to be compiled and made public.
"The first thing that needs to be done," she said, "is to collect the data on who is using the water and how much in the watersheds. The second thing that would be important to do is to regulate irrigation. We know that drip irrigation is the most efficient way to save water on farmland. So before farmers start installing irrigation systems, maybe we should start mandating systems that are more efficient.
"As long as the industrial and commercial sectors are kept secret, you can't even compare them with the residential sector to see who uses more water."
Pétrin noted that citizens are subject to water use restrictions, especially for irrigation.
CULTURE OF ABUNDANCE
One of the obstacles surrounding a more rigorous management of water is the idea that Quebec, pampered in this area, doesn't lack water.
"There is a culture of abundance of water that exists in Quebec, which is well anchored in our imagination because to see the expanses of water, it does not give the impression that we will lack it," said Pétrin. "Unfortunately, what people don't realize is that this water dates back to a glacial period, that every quantity of water that is drawn that exceeds the recharge capacity is water that is lost.
"The other thing people don't realize is that in Quebec, we haven't used much water until now because the climate didn't require us to irrigate our farmland."
Quebec, she repeated, will not escape climate change and the need for water, particularly in the agricultural sector, is likely to explode.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 8, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school
Dozens of Ukrainians were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb destroyed a school sheltering about 90 people in the basement as Moscow's invading forces kept up their barrage of cities, towns and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine.
Former Bank of Canada governor slams Poilievre's assertion central bank is 'financially illiterate'
Former Bank of Canada governor David Dodge is strongly disputing Conservative Party MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre's claim the central bank is 'financially illiterate.'
Nearly half of Canadian moms reaching their breaking point due to pandemic, survey finds
A new survey has found that more than two years into COVID-19, pandemic-related stressors continue to have a disproportionately negative impact on the mental health and careers of mothers.
Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady
Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother's Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
Health Canada recalls eye drops due to ingredients not on label
One lot each of Pharmasave Advanced Relief Eye Drops and Compliments Advanced Relief Eye Drops are being recalled because of a packing error.
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Canada is confronting a massive immigration backlog. This is what it looks like for those facing delays
Canada continues to be one of the top destinations for immigrants around the world. But a CTVNews.ca analysis found backlogs, processing times and lack of communication are causing mounting frustrations among those seeking their Canadian dream.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Atlantic
-
Gathering set for Wednesday to mark one year since girl vanished from Bathurst, N.B.
It will be one year this Wednesday since 14-year-old Madison Roy-Boudreau vanished in Bathurst, N.B., but even though her disappearance has been ruled a homicide, the community keeps searching.
-
Gas prices in N.S. skyrocket again to new record highs
Gas prices in Nova Scotia hit a record high on Friday as the cost of gas surged by 11 cents overnight.
-
Fenwick, N.S., fire sends two to hospital, destroys home Saturday
Two people have been sent to hospital after a structure fire caused significant damage to a home in Fenwick, N.S., Saturday morning.
London
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
-
Mother and daughter reunite in Toronto after 80 years of separation
A 98-year-old Ontario woman says she received the best Mother’s Day present she could ever imagine after seeing her daughter again for the first time in eighty years.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in workplace accident in Greater Sudbury
A 40-year-old City of Greater Sudbury employee has been killed while on duty at a winter salt and sand yard on Municipal Road 8 in Levack.
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Soaring cost of living, eroding affordability top of mind for Ontario voters
Chanakya Ramdev has changed where he shops for groceries, he no longer goes to restaurants and he cooks all his meals at home.
Calgary
-
Pavelski scores twice for Stars in 4-2 win over Flames to lead series
Joe Pavelski's first home playoff game for the Dallas Stars was a memorable one. The 37-year-old veteran scored both the equalizing and winning goals for the Stars in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames to a take a 2-1 lead in their playoff series.
-
Buon viaggio! WestJet launches new direct flight from Calgary to Rome
It was nearly three years in the making, but hundreds of Calgarians are now enjoying the sights, sounds and tastes of Rome, thanks to a new direct flight from WestJet.
-
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Hwy. 22
Cochrane RCMP say a motorcyclist has been seriously injured in a crash on Highway 22 on Saturday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Heavy police presence in south Kitchener neighbourhood: WRPS
Police are warning the public of a heavy police presence in the area of Weber Street East and Kinzie Avenue in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener Rangers ready for second round matchup with Windsor
After clinching their first series win over the London Knights in more than a decade, the Kitchener Rangers are set to open the second round of the OHL Playoffs against the Windsor Spitfires.
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
Vancouver
-
Reported stabbing at CRAB Park draws major police response in Vancouver
Police and paramedics were called to reports of a stabbing at Vancouver's CRAB Park Saturday morning.
-
Vancouver residents rally against ‘Broadway Plan’
A proposal to redevelop along a planned subway line in Vancouver has some residents worried about the future livability of the city.
-
Canadian designer takes footwear to final frontier with Star Trek boots
Boots designed by Vancouver's John Fluevog are boldly going where no Canadian footwear has gone before.
Edmonton
-
'I really love my mom': Event helps children get gifts for their single mothers
Hundreds of kids got the chance to pick out a Mother's Day gift and custom flower bouquet free of charge at a special pop-up store.
-
Firefighters attack gas meter fire at multi-unit home in Griesbach
Firefighters responded to a gas meter on fire at a quadplex in Griesbach Saturday evening.
-
Edmonton store helps provide new wardrobes to displaced Ukrainians
A pop-up store is providing free clothing to displaced Ukrainians who are calling Edmonton home.
Windsor
-
Owner charged after dog killed neighbour's puppy
A northeastern Ontario resident is facing several charges after their dog allegedly attacked and killed a neighbour's 12-week-old puppy.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario gas prices set to soar to 'painful' new high this weekend
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another record this weekend when prices soar to a 'painful' new high.
-
Ontario reports 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, 207 in ICU
Ontario health officials say there are currently 1,167 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 207 patients in intensive care.
Regina
-
‘Words were pouring out of me’: Sask. musician writes song about the prairie experience
Brent Vandermeulen was stuck at home during a snow storm when he was struck with inspiration.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.
Ottawa
-
Justin Trudeau makes surprise visit to Ukraine
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise trip to Ukraine on Sunday amid the ongoing Russian invasion. The Prime Minister's Office says he is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to show Canada's support for the country and its people
-
Ottawa gas prices flirt with $2 a litre
Ottawa motorists will be paying record prices to fill up the gas tank today, and prices are expected to continue to climb by the May long weekend.
-
Sensors to warn people of an earthquake installed in Ottawa area
Natural Resources Canada has been installing seismic sensors in the capital region over the past week that are part of the Earthquake Early Warning Network.
Saskatoon
-
Jane’s Walk Saskatoon offers unique opportunity to connect with the neighbourhood
A group of people in Saskatoon were just a dozen among hundreds of thousands of people participating in Jane’s Walks across the world Saturday.
-
Rainfall warnings continue for northern Saskatchewan: Environment Canada
Environment Canada is now warning of persistent rains throughout the weekend.
-
More than two years since the pandemic's start, nearly 1 in 4 Canadians still report high anxiety
It's been more than two years since the start of the pandemic, and yet, new data shows that nearly a quarter of Canadians are still reporting high levels of anxiety -- numbers largely unchanged since 2020.