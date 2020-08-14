MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal following a stent of a coronary artery Thursday afternoon.

Doctors say they expect him to make a full recovery.

Julien, 60, was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains following Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Assistant coach Kirk Muller will be called upon to take on this role.

The Canadiens face the Flyers for Game 2 of the series at 3 p.m. Friday. Philadelphia leads the series 1-0.