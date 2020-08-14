Advertisement
Claude Julien returning home to recover after stenting a coronary artery
Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien gives instructions during NHL hockey practice in Brossard, Quebec, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin says coach Claude Julien was experiencing chest pains Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 and was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital. Bergevin confirmed it was not COVID-19 related. The 60-year-old coach is not expected to be back behind the bench for the rest of the team's first-round series against Philadelphia. Associate coach Kirk Muller will take over Julien's role in an interim basis. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is heading home to Montreal following a stent of a coronary artery Thursday afternoon.
Doctors say they expect him to make a full recovery.
Julien, 60, was hospitalized after experiencing chest pains following Wednesday night's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Assistant coach Kirk Muller will be called upon to take on this role.
The Canadiens face the Flyers for Game 2 of the series at 3 p.m. Friday. Philadelphia leads the series 1-0.