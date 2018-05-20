City to test water shuttle between Pointe-aux-Trembles and Old Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Sunday, May 20, 2018 2:51PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 20, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Test runs of a water shuttle service between Pointe-aux-Trembles and Old Montreal will begin May 28th and continue until June 1st.
Commuters - as many as 50 at a time - will be able to board the ferry and directly access the downtown area.
The ferry includes reserved spaces for cyclists and their bikes.
"This is a week of testing a new transportation alternative that [provides] more than direct access to thje heart of the city," explained Pointe-aux-Trembles mayor Chantal Rouleau. "It also promotes the use of active transportation, as well as a new use for the river.
The ferry will run between Quai Saint-Jean-Baptiste in the Pointe-aux-Trembles village, and the Jacques-Cartier wharf in the Old Port.
By car, transport between the two locations can take as long as 55 minutes during rush hour. The ferry, however, promises a 30 minute trip, and will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The shuttle itself will cost $3.25 per trip - the same fare for metros and buses on the STM network.
Tickets will be available online, or at the port.
