Test runs of a water shuttle service between Pointe-aux-Trembles and Old Montreal will begin May 28th and continue until June 1st.

Commuters - as many as 50 at a time - will be able to board the ferry and directly access the downtown area.

The ferry includes reserved spaces for cyclists and their bikes.

"This is a week of testing a new transportation alternative that [provides] more than direct access to thje heart of the city," explained Pointe-aux-Trembles mayor Chantal Rouleau. "It also promotes the use of active transportation, as well as a new use for the river.

The ferry will run between Quai Saint-Jean-Baptiste in the Pointe-aux-Trembles village, and the Jacques-Cartier wharf in the Old Port.

By car, transport between the two locations can take as long as 55 minutes during rush hour. The ferry, however, promises a 30 minute trip, and will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

The shuttle itself will cost $3.25 per trip - the same fare for metros and buses on the STM network.

Tickets will be available online, or at the port.