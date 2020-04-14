MONTREAL -- The City of Montreal is renewing its state of emergency again, this time until Saturday, April 18, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In its latest update on April 12, Montreal has reached 6,393 cases, 162 deaths and outbreaks in 55 out of 294 seniors’ long-term care facilities.

The Montreal agglomeration has been in a state of emergency since March 27, allowing officials to mobilize the material and human resources required to manage the pandemic quickly and efficiently.

Adopted under Quebec's Civil Protection Act, the local state of emergency allows Montreal to quickly adopt measures to reduce the risks of COVID-19 outbreaks, particularly among the homeless population.



Quebec also declared a public health emergency last month to be able to deploy extraordinary measures to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the province.