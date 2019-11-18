MONTREAL - The City of Montreal is honouring a man hailed as a hero after he used his SUV to shield pedestrians from a speeding car.

Mayor Valerie Plante praised Erick Marciano's act of courage today as she presented him with a certificate of honour and invited him to sign the city's Golden Book.

Plante said Marciano showed "remarkable heroism" when he pulled his vehicle in front of a driver fleeing police at a busy intersection last Tuesday.

But the 48-year-old father of three said he was only doing his duty when he made the split-second decision to act.

He said his mind flashed to stories of drivers mowing down pedestrians in Europe, and he didn't want that to happen in Montreal.

Marciano managed to get out of his car just before the collision and wasn't hurt, but his SUV suffered serious damage in the crash with the suspect's vehicle.



This story will be updated.