

CTV Montreal





On Wednesday, the city unveiled its new traffic squad, consisting of six inspectors that will patrol the Sud-Ouest, Ville-Marie, and Plateau boroughs.

They'll be on the lookout for violations like cars driving in bus lanes or blocking bike paths, and illegal parking.

The squad will also be monitoring contractors that block traffic.

Their focus will be on major arteries like Rene Levesque Blvd and the Bonaventure Expressway.

The team will have the authority to issue fines up to $5,000, write tickets, and have easier access to the police and tow trucks in any cases violating the Highway Safety Code.

The squad will cost over $1 million, and will be partially funded by the provincial government.