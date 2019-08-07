Featured Video
Cirque founder's Guy Laliberté's private island available for rent at $1 million a week
An aerial view of the Nukutepipi resort, which is owned by Guy Laliberté and available to rent at $190,000 per night
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Wednesday, August 7, 2019 9:09AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 7, 2019 9:13AM EDT
Those looking for a French Polynesian getaway willing to spend over $1 million per week, can check out Guy Laliberté’s private island on Airbnb.
Nukutepipi is advertised on the Airbnb Luxe site for $190,573 a night and includes five-star spa facilities, a full staff, chef, captain, doctor, massage therapist and more.
The island owned by the Cirque du Soleil founder can accommodate 52 guests in its 21 bedrooms and 25 baths in 16 villas and bungalows. The $150-million project took a decade to build.
The triangular approximately three-kilometre long atoll is about a two-hour flight from Tahiti.
Latest Montreal News
- Oka demands moratorium on land transfer, RCMP 'bring order back' to Kanesatake
- Projet Montreal names Luc Rabouin candidate for Plateau-Mont Royal Mayor by-election
- Transport Ministry to change road markings following deadly Laval highway crash
- Mayor joins police searching for hate speech suspect
- Cirque founder's Guy Laliberté's private island available for rent at $1 million a week