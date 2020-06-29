MONTREAL -- Montreal-based entertainment company Cirque du Soleil is filing for creditor protection after months of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced Monday.

The company is also entering into a "stalking horse" agreement with Investissement Quebec and existing shareholders, the goal of which is to "position the company to emerge as a stronger entity," according to a statement.

Cirque president and CEO Daniel Lamarre said Monday that "five to six groups" are interested in acquiring the business. A new owner is expected to be announced in September.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Cirque du Soleil to cancel all of its 44 shows and to lay off almost all of its staff, around 4,700 people.

Cirque du Soleil's application will be heard tomorrow in Quebec Superior Court.

Last month the Quebec government loaned the struggling Cirque $200 million as it attempted to restructure its finances.

Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberte recently announced that he wants to buy back into the company and keep its headquarters in Montreal.

*This is a developing story that will be updated*

-- The Canadian Press contributed to this report