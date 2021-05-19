MONTREAL -- Quebec is set to announce the opening of a bike- and drive-thru clinic for Montrealers looking to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The site will be at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve; last month, it was announced that the annual Formula 1 race would not take place for a second year in a row due to the pandemic.

The drive- and bike-thru will take place on the weekends of May 29 to 30, June 5 to 6 and June 12 to 13.

Those coming in their cars will need to make an appointment.

The government says it will confirm Wednesday morning if people on bikes will be able to just roll up, or if they too will have to make an appointment.