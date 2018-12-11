

CTV Montreal





Insurance companies are warning the public that we're approaching the time of year when car theft is most likely.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the end of the year is the most common time of vehicles to be stolen, because cars and trucks are often full of gifts.

The bureau has simple tips to deter theft including not leaving a car running while nobody is inside, always closing windows and locking doors, and putting valuables out of sight.

Thieves who steal from cars are also likely to commit insurance fraud or identity theft and 17,500 Canadians reported identity theft in 2017.

The IBC recommends not leaving any personal information, including insurance or registration papers, in a parked car.

Some stolen vehicles are chopped up and sold for parts, while others are shipped overseas, and some are used to commit other crimes.

SUVs and pickup trucks are the most commonly stolen vehicles in Quebec, and the number of cars being stolen each year continues to grow.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada has compiled lists of the most frequently stolen vehicles in each province.

In Quebec, the 2017 Acura MDX was the most frequently stolen car in 2018, while the Toyota 4Runner SUV is a popular target, as is the Jeep Wrangler and the Honda CRV.

The Honda Pilot and the Toyota Prius round out the top ten (each model year is a s different item on the IBC list).

Thieves target other vehicles in other provinces: the Ford 250 and 350 are popular in Alberta, while thieves in Atlantic Canada are likely to steal Nissan Maximas.

In Ontario thieves go after expensive SUVs such as the Chevy Tahoe, Silverado, and Suburban.

About 85, 000 vehicles were stolen across Canada in 2017, with the greatest percentage increase being in New Brunswick at 28 percent.

Car thefts went up seven percent in Quebec.