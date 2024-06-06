Child drowns in Coteau-du-Lac residential pool

A toddler is dead after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Coteau-du-Lac in the Montérégie.

According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency services were called at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home where a child was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

“The first information we had was of an unconscious child discovered in a residential swimming pool,” said Sergeant Valérie Beauchamp, an SQ spokesperson.

CPR was performed on the child, who was subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition.

Authorities confirmed the death on Thursday morning.

The circumstances that led to the drowning are still unknown.

The SQ has opened an investigation, which will be conducted by its major crimes division in collaboration with the Coroner's office.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.