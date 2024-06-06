MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Child drowns in Coteau-du-Lac residential pool

    A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented if police had spent more than 10 minutes looking for her. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz A Quebec coroner says the death of a 16-year-old girl might have been prevented if police had spent more than 10 minutes looking for her. Quebec provincial police headquarters is seen Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
    Share

    A toddler is dead after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Coteau-du-Lac in the Montérégie.

    According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), emergency services were called at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home where a child was in cardiorespiratory arrest.

    “The first information we had was of an unconscious child discovered in a residential swimming pool,” said Sergeant Valérie Beauchamp, an SQ spokesperson.

    CPR was performed on the child, who was subsequently transported to hospital in critical condition.

    Authorities confirmed the death on Thursday morning.

    The circumstances that led to the drowning are still unknown.

    The SQ has opened an investigation, which will be conducted by its major crimes division in collaboration with the Coroner's office.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 6, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News