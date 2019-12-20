MONTREAL -- Chateauguay police on Friday arrested a 51-year-old man who they said stole packages from victims' porches.

Officers began investigating on Dec. 18, after three people complained about stolen packages.

With help from the public, the police arrested the man at his home. There, they found most of the items reported stolen and an additional 30 items.

Following further information, police performed another raid Friday where they seized more than 70 items.

The suspect appeared in court Friday where he was charged with theft under $5,000 and resale of stolen goods of less than $5,000.