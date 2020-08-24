MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers have arrested a 22-year-old Chateauguay man in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old James Richard Curotte from Kahnawake.

Justin Moore appeared in the Salaberry-de-Valleyfield courthouse via videoconference and was charged Monday.

He was charged with article 235 of the Canadian Criminal Code and will be back in court Sep. 25 for the first date of a preliminary inquiry where the court will decide whether to charge him with first or second-degree murder.

The fatal shooting occurred Saturday morning at the Parc de la Commune in Chateauguay on Montreal's South Shore.

Currotte was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and police confirmed that he died around 4 p.m.