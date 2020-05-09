MONTREAL -- Residents of Chateauguay on Montreal’s South Shore are advised to start boiling their water on Monday.

The municipality sent out a news release saying work is set to begin on the drinking water system May 11, which will result in a boil water advisory for the region and municipalities served by the system.

Therefore, from 8 a.m. Monday and the following 36 hours, residents are advised not to consume tap water without boiling it for at least a minute.

Samples will be taken on the day and a notice will be issued when the labs have confirmed water quality is back to excellent.