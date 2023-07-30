Charges laid after three men shot at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard

Charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm were laid Saturday night against two suspects following a shootout earlier that day in Quartier DIX30 in Brossard, Monteregie.

The accused, aged 22 and 31, could face other charges, say police.

“These are people who are known to the police and who have a background in this area,” said Constable Ghyslain Vallieres, spokesperson for the Longueuil Metropolitan Police Service (SPAL).

A third person, a woman in her twenties, was arrested Saturday night. She was released on a promise to meet several conditions.

As for the victims, men between the ages of 28 and 38, two are now out of danger, and one has been discharged from hospital.

“The other victim, his condition is always very critical. In fact, investigators have only been able to meet with two of the three victims so far,” said Constable Vallieres in an interview.

BAR DISPUTE

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, a dispute between two groups broke out at the exit of the bars at Quartier Dix 30 in Brossard, where gunshots were heard in the parking lot.

The two suspects were arrested shortly after.

The investigation is ongoing.