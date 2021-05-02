MONTREAL -- Quebecers who are 45 and older can now begin booking their COVID-19 vaccinations, a day earlier than expected.

Last week, the province announced its plan to make vaccine appointments available for all Quebecers over the age of 18. The schedule called for Quebecers between 45 and 50 to have their appointments open up on May 3, but on Sunday, the Clic Sante portal listed the eligible age in all the province's regions as 45 and older.

The schedule announced last week has registration opening for those between 40 and 44 opening on May 5, 25 to 39 on May 7, 30 to 34 on May 10, 25 to 29 on May 12 and lastly, 18 to 24 on May 14.

So far, 3,218,214 doses of vaccine have been administered in Quebec, with 36.8 per cent of the population having received at least one dose.