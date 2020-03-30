Champlain Bridge becomes beacon of hope amid COVID-19
Published Monday, March 30, 2020 6:49AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 30, 2020 6:50AM EDT
MONTREAL -- As an act of solidarity and a beacon of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champlain Bridge featured rainbow-coloured lights that bounced along the St-Lawrence River on Sunday night.
Across the city, the phrase “Ca va bien aller” or “I’ts going to be okay” has appeared on balconies, in storefront windows, and in sidewalk-chalk drawings alongside pictures of rainbows.
In his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Quebecers should look to the bridge as a sign of support.
Last week, employees at the Montreal Trudeau Airport changed the “O” in the iconic Montreal sign to include the image of a rainbow and the slogan that has come to symbolize hope amid the pandemic.
