MONTREAL -- As an act of solidarity and a beacon of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Champlain Bridge featured rainbow-coloured lights that bounced along the St-Lawrence River on Sunday night.

Across the city, the phrase “Ca va bien aller” or “I’ts going to be okay” has appeared on balconies, in storefront windows, and in sidewalk-chalk drawings alongside pictures of rainbows.

In his daily press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Quebecers should look to the bridge as a sign of support.

Last week, employees at the Montreal Trudeau Airport changed the “O” in the iconic Montreal sign to include the image of a rainbow and the slogan that has come to symbolize hope amid the pandemic.