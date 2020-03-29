MONTREAL -- Dozens of Montreal police officers sounded their sirens and flashed their lights to thank medical staff for their work on Sunday night.

The police cars lined up in front of the CHUM superhospital site for the display.

Montreal hospitals are currently housing 83 people who tested positive for COVID-19, with 13 of those in intensive care. According to Montreal public health officials, 82 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.

The hospital thanked the police for the display on Twitter.