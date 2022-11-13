CF Montreal stars dominate Canada World Cup squad

No club team has more players on Team Canada's World Cup squad than CF Montreal, as the official roster was announced Sunday.

Canada Soccer released the 23 outfield players and three goalkeepers on Sunday and, as expected, Montreal's MLS team was heavily featured among those wearing red and lacing up against Belgium Nov. 23 in Qatar.

Cote d'Ivoire-born, Montreal-raised midfielder Ismaël Kenneth Jordan Koné, Repentigny-born midfielder Samuel Piette, and Kirkland native goalkeeper James Patemis all made the squad and will represent both the province and CF Montreal.

Koné joined CF Montreal as a teenage phenom and the now-20-year-old credits his mother, Susan, with inspiring and helping him the most.

"She's the first person I sent the email to," Kone told TSN. "When I brought the news to my mom, it was a bit emotional, but it's normal. It's the dream of us... For me to be able to bring that dream to our family it's been a true blessing.

Piette spoke the honour of representing Quebec and Canada.

"It's something that I'm super proud of," said the CF Montreal captain. "I hope people back home are proud too. We'll try to represent the country and the province as best as we can... To be one of the few Canadians and Quebecois who are going to be part of a World Cup is something special and it's part of creating and leaving a legacy."

De Montréal au Qatar!



Six joueurs du Club sélectionnés par @CanadaSoccerFR pour la Coupe du monde 2022



Six CF Montréal players selected by #CANMNT for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Patemis made the team after Greenfield Park, Longueuil starting keeper for LAFC Maxime Crepeau broke his leg in the MLS Cup final and will be unable to play.

CF Montreal imports Alistair Johnston (born in Vancouver), Kamal Miller (Born in Scarborough, Ontario), and Joel Waterman (born in Langley, BC) also made the team.

Piette made his debut for Canada as a 17-year-old, and talked about his journey to making the squad heading to Qatar this week.

"There were a lot of sacrifices in that journey," said the now 28-year-old midfielder. "Leaving my parents' place at the age of 14 was a big one. It was difficult. I've been through a lot of tough moments, but obviously some good moments."

Piette said CF Montreal has done a lot to help Canada succeed.

"We're always talking about the brotherhood that we have with the national team and we're tight and united with this Canadian team. But when you get to spend time with those players at the club level, share the pitch with those guys, it creates a special bond that's a bit different than when you see each other every two or three months," he said. "To be able to live this experience with these guys, with these brothers, and get to represent Montreal is something special."

Canada has the longest odds of getting out of the group that includes Croatia (ranked 12th in the FIFA World Rankings), and Morocco (ranked 22nd), in addition to the number-two team in the world - Belgium.

Canada is currently ranked 41st.