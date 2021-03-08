MONTREAL -- CF Montreal has decided to fill the opening for head coach in its own backyard, entrusting the role to Wilfried Nancy.

The club made the announcement on Monday. Nancy and CF Montreal's athletic director, Olivier Renard, will meet virtually with the media in the afternoon.

Assistant coaches Kwame Ampadu and Laurent Ciman, as well as goaltender coach Rémy Vercoutre and fitness trainer Jules Gueguen, complete the coaching staff.

Nancy, 43, has been assistant coach of the first team since Jan. 7, 2016. He was part of the coaching staff that won the Canadian Championship in 2019 and led the team to the playoffs in 2016 and 2020.

He had previously coached at the club's academy since its inception in 2011. There he served as head coach of the under-18 team from 2011 to 2013, the under-21 team in 2014, and the under-16 team in 2014 and 2015.

Prior to joining the club, Nancy coached at the AAA level in 2006 and 2007 and served as assistant technical director for the South Shore Regional Soccer Association in 2008. He has also coached teams in Quebec since 2007.

As part of the partnership between MLS and the French Football Federation, he obtained the Elite Formation Coaching Licence (EFCL) in 2014. He also holds his A coaching license from the Canadian Soccer Association.

Originally from Toulon, France, he played professionally from 1995 to 2005, notably with the Sporting Toulon Var, in League 2.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2021.