CF Montreal's MLS road trip continues Saturday against D.C. United

CF Montreal is back from a week off and on the road again as their Major League Soccer season-opening trip continues Saturday against D.C. United.

Montreal is coming off its first loss of the young MLS season, a wild 4-3 decision to Chicago Fire on March 15.

Sparked by a red card to Montreal wingback Raheem Edwards, Chicago erased a 3-1 deficit with three late goals. Kellyn Acosta scored the injury-time winner with a kick from half that sailed over goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois to cap the windy day in Illinois.

Montreal heads into Saturday's matchup with two wins, one draw and one loss under first-year head coach Laurent Courtois. Newcomers Josef Martinez, Matias Coccaro and Dominic Iankov have all made an impact to start the year. Coccaro leads the team with three goals.

Meanwhile, D.C. has one win, three draws and a loss but hasn't earned a victory in four straight after a 2-2 draw with St. Louis City SC last week.

Montreal wraps up its six-game trip next week against the Seattle Sounders before hosting its home opener on April 13 against FC Cincinnati.

4⃣ joueurs ont marqués leur premier but avec le CF Montréal en 2024. Quel but est votre préféré?



Their first goals with Montreal 💙 Which goal was your favourite so far?#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/QTJahrygCF — CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) March 28, 2024