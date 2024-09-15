CF Montreal finds its groove with 2-1 win over Charlotte

CF Montreal is back in the win column after securing a 2-1 Major League Soccer win over Charlotte FC on Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

Montreal's form had suffered of late, with just one win in MLS since July, but Laurent Courtois' squad showed a level of poise and control over the tempo of the game that had not been seen since the beginning of the season.

"What we've changed in the last few weeks or months in terms of our methodology or coaching, is nothing. We did the exact thing, We had the exact same words, and we expressed them the exact same way," said Courtois. "Today, everything just clicked."

Caden Clark scored for the first time as a Montreal (7-12-9) player in the 23rd minute, in addition to Bryce Duke's goal three minutes later that ended up being the winner, while Tim Ream found the back of the net for Charlotte (10-10-8).

Montreal had the first major scoring chance of the match after 15 minutes of play. With a free kick roughly 25 metres away from goal, Gabriele Corbo sent a near-perfect shot smashing off the crossbar.

Montreal would continue to dictate the tempo in the opening phase, finding first blood just seven minutes later.

Following a phenomenal triple-save from Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina, the ball fell to Clark who volleyed the ball into the wide-open net, picking up his first goal for the club.

"I think you don't lose the feeling (of scoring), everything happens for a reason, you just can't lose yourself in the chaos," said Clark, who had missed a full season due to injury and was briefly without a club, but was grateful for Courtois' confidence in him.

"(To have a coach's confidence) is huge and is something I've had both ends of so you just can't take advantage of that in the wrong way. I'm going to keep my discipline with the game plan and keep my head right."

With momentum completely on their side, the home side doubled the lead just three minutes later. Montreal continued to build up play on the left flank and found a streaking Raheem Edwards in behind the defence who cut the ball back to Duke, sending the Stade Saputo crowd into a frenzy.

Just after the half-hour mark, Charlotte pulled one back through a set piece -- something Montreal has struggled defending all season -- as Ream rose above everyone at the back post to score his first with his new club.

The second half began in a similar fashion to the end of the first, with Charlotte pressing high up the pitch and forcing several turnovers in dangerous areas. After surviving the pressure, Montreal began to regain control of the game near the hour mark, enjoying the lion's share of the possession while Charlotte looked to hit back on the counterattack.

"I think when we conceded that goal we were like `here we go again.' 2-1 is a tough lead before halftime and at the beginning of the half we kind of shot ourselves in the foot and they pressed a bit more, they moved a bit more forward and that opened some gaps," said captain Samuel Piette.

"I was happy with that, it shows character. At the end of the day, we just wanted the three points and that's what we got."

As the game progressed, Charlotte pushed harder to find an equalizer but to no avail. With only one shot on target conceded, the second-worst defence in the league put up an impressive front and confidently rebuffed every single Charlotte attack.

"I'm a big fan of the back five's performance in their discipline, competitiveness, and synchronization with balls in behind," said Courtois.

"We can't explain sometimes in a game it's not there, they're capable and today they showed it. Let's see tomorrow."

Players form CF Montreal and Charlotte FC look on as the pitch fills with smoke during second half MLS soccer action in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. (Graham Hughes, The Canadian Press)

Up next

Both teams are back in action on Sept. 18 away from home as Montreal will look to avenge a 5-0 rout against the New England Revolution while Charlotte visits Orlando City SC.